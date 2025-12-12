Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drops, Fog Warning Issued; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: For the next 7 days, a wintery feel will persist across state due to strong northerly winds. Due to a cyclonic circulation near South Bangladesh and a western disturbance, the temperature will hover around 15 degrees
Temperature
The temperature has been around 15°C. In western districts, it's 10-11°C, and in North Bengal, it's down to 4°C. Let's see how much more the temperature will drop.
Forecast
The weather office says this pattern will last a week with northerly winds. A wintery feel will persist, but a severe cold spell is unlikely. The temperature will remain stable.
Weekend Forecast
A cyclonic circulation is over South Bangladesh. A western disturbance is in Northwest India. A new disturbance may enter Saturday, but Bengal's temperature will remain stable.
Today's Temperature
Northerly winds are strong in West Bengal, keeping the winter feel. Today, the city's max temp will be 27°C and min 16°C, says the weather office.
North Bengal
No further temperature drop is expected. However, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will see light to moderate morning fog, with visibility dropping to 200m.
