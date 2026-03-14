Bihar's ruling NDA is confident of its chances in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. BJP's Dilip Jaiswal cited numerical strength, while JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha said the alliance will win all five seats. The next CM will be an NDA decision.

BJP Discusses Rajya Sabha Polls

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday participated in BJP's core group meeting in Patna and held discussions related to the upcoming elections to Rajya Sabha seats from the state. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said that the Bihar BJP chief has given a detailed account of the Rajya Sabha polls, adding that the party has enough numerical strength to win the elections. "A detailed discussion on the party's activities takes place in the meeting of the BJP core committee. There is a Rajya Sabha election, and regarding this election, the state president has given his detailed account... Discussion was held on the process of the Rajya Sabha election... We have our technical figures... Our numerical strength is not low," said Dilip Jaiswal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NDA Confident of Clean Sweep

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (United) MP Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar and asserted that the decision on the next Chief Minister of the state will be taken by the alliance's top leadership. Speaking to the media here, Jha said meetings of the JD(U) legislature party are being organised as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming political developments in the state. "The Legislature party meeting is being held at the residence of Upendra Kushwaha, tomorrow the meeting will be held at Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's residence," he said. Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects in the Rajya Sabha elections, Jha said the alliance expects a clean sweep. "We will win all five Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

Decision on Next CM

On the question of who would succeed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jha said the matter would be decided collectively by the top leaders of the NDA. "The top leaders of the NDA will decide who will become the next CM of Bihar," he said.

Nitish Kumar's CM Tenure Nears End

The remarks come amid political developments in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister. Kumar had earlier emphasised that Bihar is steadily progressing with the support of the central government.

Addressing a gathering during the Samriddhi Yatra in Madhepura earlier this week, Nitish Kumar said development work in the state is moving forward steadily. "Development is taking place in the district today. Bihar is also receiving full cooperation from the central government. Now, Bihar will progress in every way and will be among the country's progressive states," he said.

Nitish Kumar's Son Joins JD(U)

Meanwhile, Kumar's son Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) on March 8. Addressing party workers after joining, Nishant Kumar praised his father's leadership and said he would work to uphold the trust placed in him. (ANI)