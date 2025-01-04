Kolkata, West Bengal weather update: Temperatures to rise across WB, Darjeeling, Kalimpong brace for fog

Temperatures are set to rise across West Bengal starting Saturday, following a period of intense cold, due to the influence of a western disturbance. Southern districts will see a 2-3 degree Celsius increase, with similar rises expected in the north. However, dense fog is predicted for several northern districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Intense cold grips West Bengal. Residents are struggling with the cold. Temperatures have dropped in Kolkata and surrounding areas. Temperatures across South Bengal districts are hovering around or below 10 degrees Celsius. Intense cold was felt until Friday morning. However, temperatures are expected to change starting Saturday.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is hindering the further drop in temperature. The influence of the western disturbance will increase from Saturday afternoon. The western disturbance will cause temperatures to rise, easing the cold snap. Easterly winds will also increase in South Bengal.

Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Wednesday. Temperatures will also increase in North Bengal. Today's temperature will range from a minimum of 15 to a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, slightly higher than Friday.

The Meteorological Department predicts increased fog in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar. Dense fog is expected in Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. The fog will dissipate as the day progresses. Currently, there is no forecast of rain in any district.

