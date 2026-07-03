A Delhi court has reserved its order on the sentence for Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh, convicted of culpable homicide in a 2018 celebratory firing case. The defense seeks probation, while the prosecution demands a stricter sentence.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved its order on the sentence to be awarded to Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh. The court will pronounce the order on July 4. MLA Raju Kumar Singh has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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Dr Archana Gupta died due to celebratory firing at a New Year party on December 31, 2018, at the residence of Raju Kumar Singh.

Defence Pleads for Leniency

He has prayed for release on probation of good conduct. His counsel submitted that he has never been convicted and is a six-time MLA. Special Judge Vishal Gogne reserved the order on sentence after hearing the submissions by counsel for accsued and the prosecution. He considered the report filed by the probation officer on the conduct of Raju Kumar Singh.

Based on the Probation officer report, senior advocate Nandita Rao submitted that Raju Kumar Singh is on Bail in one case from the Patna High Court. He has been acquitted in one case. The third one is pending before the court. She also mentioned that his wife, Renu Singh, stated to the probation officer that her husband has not been sent to jail in any case. It shows that there is no past conviction, senior counsel said.

She further argued that the incident was an accident, a negligent act, and that his family was also on the dance floor. No confirmation of whose bullet hit the victim. Two bullets were fired in the air; they were not aimed at anybody.

It was further submitted that there is no influence, bullying, or buying of any witness by the convict. He has a family, aged parents, good past record. Senior advocate also submitted that He is a 6 time MLA, serving his constituency with a pure heart. Give him a chance; if he is sentenced for more than 2 years, he will lose his MLA seat. He may be given a chance for reform, noting his past conduct.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared alongwith Advocates Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan. It was submitted that the convict was not so scientific in firing, and he had no knowledge of how the bullet would take its path. There was a lack of scientific knowledge. It is the principle of physics that a bullet takes a parabolic path. If it is fired at an angle of 45 degrees, it will go far. If it is fired at an angle of 90 degrees, it will for lesser distance. And there was no knowledge that the bullet would perform in what manner. The court may award punishment less than 2 years in view of his future, the counsel argued.

MLA's Personal Plea

MLA Raju Kumar Singh also said that after the court said that if he wanted to say anything. He said, "I have never committed any such wrongful act. I am a social person who lives within the community. The deceased was the wife of my brother's friend; I used to address her as 'Bhabhi' (sister-in-law). I request the court to impose the minimum possible sentence."

He said that he has done nothing wrong to date. He is a social man and lives in society. The deceased was the wife of his brother's friend. I called her Bhabhi. I pray the court to take a lenient view.

Prosecution Opposes Probation

On the other hand, the Prosecution opposed the submissions advanced by the counsel for accsued. The public prosecutor submitted that the Victim was 45 years of age and had a life to see before her. The incident took place in front of the 12-year-old daughter and her husband. The trauma of seeing the blood oozing out of the head from her mother, this is trauma. Precautions should have been taken by the accused, the public prosecutor said.

The prosecution also said that the firing was done near the dance floor. Celebratory firing is a disease in our country. It shows the mental state. He was not in Bihar; he was in Delhi. He had no danger. Still, he has his weapons with him.

It was also argued by the prosecutor that the victim's clothes and mobile were hidden. Later recover. Then he fled. Apprehended at Kushinagar Highway. Clothes were thrown at the highway. Blood was washed. DJ Persons stated this fact in their statment. It is a case where Law maker can be a lawbreaker. He is a 6 time MLA. He was aware of the law. Releasing him on probation will send a wrong message in society, the Prosecution said.

"The accused has no respect for the law. He made every effort to get out of the periphery of the law. Neither he nor his wife visited the victim. It shows his inhumanity," the Prosecution said. (ANI)