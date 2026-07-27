RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar government, accusing it of protecting the masterminds behind the abduction and murder of activist Bunty Yadav. The RJD leader pledged to fight for justice for the victim's family amid the Bankipur by-election.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Bihar Government, accusing the state administration of shielding key masterminds behind the abduction and murder of 25-year-old local youth Bunty Yadav while campaigning for party candidate Rekha Gupta in the Bankipur assembly by-election; polling is scheduled for July 30.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav asserted that the party has been closely coordinating with Bunty Yadav's family since he went missing near Patna Junction. Expressing grief over the tragedy, the RJD leader emphasised that Bunty was targeted while standing up for a noble social cause. Yadav alleged that despite public outcry, social media campaigns, and political pressure, the true orchestrators behind the crime remain protected by those in power. The RJD leader pledged to continue his party's fight to ensure full justice for the victim's family while hitting out at the prevailing law and order situation under the current regime.

RJD Vows to Fight for Justice

"We have been in touch with Bunty Yadav's family from the very beginning. As soon as the incident came to light, we spoke to his wife and urged the administration to investigate the matter. We highlighted that Bunty Yadav was missing, demanded prompt action, and also raised the issue on social media. Bunty Yadav was fighting for a noble cause, yet what happened to him was deeply unjust. The key individuals behind this incident have still not been apprehended, and those in power are shielding them. We will continue to fight this battle and ensure that Bunty Yadav receives justice. Under this government, however, criminals and the corrupt hold sway," he said.

Details of the Abduction and Murder

Bunty Yadav was abducted near Patna Junction. His heavily decomposed body was recovered five days later in the Athmalgola area, roughly 60 km from the capital city. The victim's family alleged he was abducted and murdered for opposing illegal activities operating in the Karbigahiya locality.

Police Action and Lingering Questions

Facing intense criticism over delayed action, the Patna Police suspended four police personnel assigned to Dial 112 duty near the abduction site for gross negligence. Patna Police subsequently arrested multiple suspects and shot the prime accused, Ravish alias Basiya, in the leg during an exchange of fire near Bans Ghat as he allegedly attempted to escape toward Nepal. However, the Opposition maintains that the main political or criminal patrons behind the syndicate remain at large.

RJD Confident of Bypoll Victory

Meanwhile, RJD candidate Rekha Kumari Gupta expressed confidence in the party-led Mahagathbandhan's victory in the bypoll. "We are receiving immense love and support from the people. I am confident that the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is set to win this election," She told ANI.

The by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin from the Bihar Legislative Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March. (ANI)