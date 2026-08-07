YSRCP slammed the AP coalition govt over a deteriorating education system, citing an incident where students protested at a Parvathipuram Manyam school. The party alleged teachers were absent due to intoxication, blaming HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday alleged that the public education system in Andhra Pradesh was deteriorating under the coalition government, citing an incident at a primary school in Parvathipuram Manyam district where, according to the party, students protested after three teachers allegedly remained absent due to intoxication.

In a statement, the YSRCP referred to the incident at Kuntesu Primary School in Gummalakshmipuram mandal and alleged that the absence of three out of five teachers forced students to lock the school and stage a protest, reflecting what it described as a failure of the Education Department under HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to ensure monitoring and accountability in government schools.

According to the party, although five teachers were posted at the school, only two attended regularly, while the remaining three allegedly stayed away from duty under the influence of alcohol. It claimed that the students were left without teachers or classes and were compelled to protest, which, according to the YSRCP, highlighted a breakdown of supervision within the Education Department.

YSRCP Blames Minister, Departmental Lapses

The party alleged that the incident stood in contrast to the government's claims of strengthening the education sector and reflected negligence, poor administration and lack of accountability. The YSRCP further alleged that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh was focusing on political attacks against former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of addressing issues in the Education Department. It also said the Tribal Welfare Department should explain how such lapses allegedly occurred in schools located in tribal areas.

When schools in tribal areas are left without functioning teachers, it is not merely an administrative lapse; it is a direct assault on the future of underprivileged children. Such incidents undermine public confidence in the government school system and deprive students of their fundamental right to quality education.

Party Demands Inquiry and Corrective Action

The YSRCP demanded that the coalition government order a thorough inquiry into the incident, suspend teachers found guilty of allegedly reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol or remaining absent without authorisation, and fix responsibility on officials who, according to the party, failed to monitor the school despite repeated lapses.

The party further alleged that unless immediate corrective action was taken, such negligence would continue to erode the quality of public education, leaving an entire generation of students to suffer the consequences of administrative failure. (ANI)