Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For North, South Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The sky has been gloomy since morning. People in Bengal have been dealing with on-and-off rain since Thursday. So, what's the weather going to be like this weekend? Here's what the Alipore Met office says
Today's weather update
The monsoon has become active again across West Bengal. The Alipore Met office predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. They have also issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for the hilly and nearby districts of North Bengal.
What will South Bengal's weather be like?
Districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, East Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Birbhum will likely see moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms. You can also expect gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h. This might lead to waterlogging, traffic jams, and some disruption to daily life.
Heavy rain warning for North Bengal
The Alipore Met office reports that North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather department has advised people to be cautious about possible landslides in hilly areas and rising water levels in rivers.
Monsoon trough active again
Weather experts say this rainy spell could continue for the next few days. This is because of an active monsoon trough and other favourable atmospheric conditions. While the rain is good for farming, it also increases the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic snarls in cities, and lightning strikes.
Rainfall to get heavier
An active monsoon trough is stretching from Bikaner in Rajasthan, all the way to Manipur in Northeast India, passing through Delhi, Lucknow, and Patna. Another low-pressure trough is active from Rajasthan to Northeast Bihar. These systems are bringing more rain. Today, all districts in North and South Bengal can expect heavy showers and thunderstorms.
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