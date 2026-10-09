- Home
- India
- WB Weather Update: South Bengal Districts On Yellow Alert As Rain Threat Looms Before Mahalaya
WB Weather Update: South Bengal Districts On Yellow Alert As Rain Threat Looms Before Mahalaya
West Bengal weather update: A yellow alert has been issued for several South Bengal districts amid the possibility of rain before Mahalaya 2026. Check the latest forecast and what it could mean for the region.
15
Image Credit : gemini
Today's Weather Update
The Alipore Weather Department predicts a weather change right before Mahalaya. North Bengal faces heavy rain chances. Mahalaya falls on Saturday, and Durga Puja preparations are almost over. The weather office warns about thunderstorms across several South Bengal districts. Officials have already issued a yellow alert for multiple districts.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
South Bengal Weather
Many places in South Bengal expect rain today. The morning looks clear, but clouds will gather as the day progresses. The weather office issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas. Heavy rain is unlikely right now. High humidity will keep the weather uncomfortable.
35
Image Credit : gemini
Kolkata Weather Update
Kolkata will also see a weather shift today. The morning starts with a clear sky, but clouds will take over later. Cloud cover will increase after the afternoon. Some parts of the city might get rain between late afternoon and evening. This rain will not bring total relief from the humid heat.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
North Bengal Rain Forecast
The Alipore Weather Department notes higher rain chances for North Bengal. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur expect good showers. Officials have issued a yellow alert for these districts too. The northern districts will likely see scattered rain for the next few days.
55
Image Credit : gemini
Rain Threatens Final Puja Preparations
A few places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar might experience one or two spells of heavy rain. Gusty winds will also accompany the showers in some areas. The weather is changing its mood just before Mahalaya. Everyone is now watching how this rain affects the final stages of Durga Puja preparations.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos