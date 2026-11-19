Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, PM Modi, and D K Shivakumar paid tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, honoring her legacy as the Iron Lady who shaped India's agricultural, economic, space, and nuclear development programs.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Birthday

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, describing her as a "tigress" and saying there would never be another leader like her. “Happy Birthday, tigress! There will never be another like you,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, recalling her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development. In a post on X, Shivakumar described Gandhi as the 'Iron Lady' and highlighted several milestones during her tenure, including strengthening agricultural production, expanding access to banking and supporting India's space and nuclear programmes.

"Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India's history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India's space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones," he said.

He further said that Gandhi's contributions remained an important part of India's post-independence history and that her memory would continue to be remembered with respect.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. A prominent figure in India's political history, she served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. Following her assassination in October 1984, she was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)