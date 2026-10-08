The official list states that employees will get continuous leaves from October 15 to October 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, October 27. Public holidays fall on October 2, 10, 19, 20, and 21. State government offices will remain closed on October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, and 26. October 18 and 25 are Sundays. Employees get 12 days of holidays in total.