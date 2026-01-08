Kolkata Weather Update: Extreme Cold Wave To Continue Till THIS Date; Check Here
Kolkata Weather Update: Bone-chilling cold spell is gripping West Bengal, with Kolkata's temperature 5 degrees below normal. The Met office says this will continue until Saturday, with cold wave, dense fog warnings for several South Bengal districts
West Bengal Weather Update
All of Bengal is shivering from the cold spell. The minimum temperature is hovering between 10 and 12 degrees. Today also started with bone-chilling cold. Kolkata's minimum was 11.6°C, 5 degrees below normal.
Long Long Will This Cold Last
Everyone's been huddled up in the cold for days. The question is, how long will it last? The Met office says the minimum temperature will stay the same across districts until Saturday, rising slightly from Sunday.
Low-Pressure
The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Wednesday morning. It's currently 1270 km south-southeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and is expected to become a deep depression.
Weather Forecast
The Alipore Met office reports that for the next two days, South Bengal's temperature will remain below normal. Besides the intense cold, dense fog will cover most districts in the morning.
Fog
Dense fog will persist in North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia in South Bengal. Light to moderate fog is likely in Kolkata and other districts. Tuesday was Kolkata's coldest day.
