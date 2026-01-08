Kolkata Weather LATEST Update Extreme Cold Wave Grips City; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Tuesday was the season's coldest day for Kolkata. Though the temperature rose slightly on Wednesday, the intense cold persists. How will the weather be from North to South Bengal on Thursday? Check Forecast Here
What will the weather be like today?
The Alipore Met Office reports Tuesday was the season's coldest day at 10 degrees. Temps in South Bengal will hover around 10-12 degrees until Saturday, with weekend fog reducing visibility.
Cold wave conditions in the districts
A cold wave-like situation will persist in South Bengal's western districts until Saturday. The biting cold will continue, with temps around 10.2°C, as seen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
South Bengal's Weather
On Thursday, a cold wave is forecast for Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum. This may continue in Birbhum until Friday morning. Six other South Bengal districts might also face a 'cold day'.
What will North Bengal's weather be like?
A Bay of Bengal depression may alter weather next week. Sriniketan hit 6.2°C. North Bengal is colder, with Darjeeling at 1.5°C and possible snow. A 'cold day' alert is active for some districts.
Rain forecast?
Rain amid the cold? There's a slight chance of light rain in North Bengal's upper districts. The cold will intensify as fog persists in Darjeeling and other areas, reducing visibility.
