Kolkata Weather update: Cyclone Shakti to form in Bay of Bengal? Check here
The Meteorological Department predicts the formation of Cyclone Shakti in the Bay of Bengal between May 23rd and 28th. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between May 24th and 26th, posing a risk to coastal areas from Odisha to Chittagong
| Published : May 12 2025, 01:31 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Image Credit : Getty
The Meteorological Department forecasts a new cyclone, potentially bringing rain.
212
Image Credit : Freepik
Meteorologist Mostafa Kamal Palash predicts a strong cyclone, potentially named Shakti, forming between May 23rd and 28th.
312
Image Credit : Freepik
The cyclone, named by Sri Lanka, is expected to hit the coast between May 24th and 26th, impacting areas from Odisha to Chittagong.
412
Image Credit : Freepik
West Bengal and Khulna, Bangladesh are identified as high-risk areas, with warnings issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
512
Image Credit : Freepik
River ports are under alert for potential rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
612
Image Credit : Freepik
River ports in Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogra, Tangail, Mymensingh, and Sylhet are under alert.
712
Image Credit : Freepik
Bangladesh Weather Observation Team (BWOT) forecasts a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal between May 16th and 18th.
812
Image Credit : Freepik
The low-pressure system may develop into Cyclone Shakti, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential storm surges to coastal areas.
912
Image Credit : Freepik
Several districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall as the cyclone approaches, potentially making landfall between May 24th and 26th.
1012
Image Credit : Getty
A low-pressure system is anticipated to form in the Bay of Bengal between May 16th and 18th.
1112
Image Credit : Freepik
Rainfall is expected in areas from Odisha coast to Chittagong coast.
1212
Image Credit : Freepik
The cyclone is most likely to impact West Bengal, India, and Khulna, Bangladesh.
Top Stories