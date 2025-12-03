Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha to raise taxes on tobacco products. Other business includes a message on the Manipur GST bill and various committee reports.

Central Excise Bill on Lok Sabha Agenda

Following the recurring adjournments in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944.

Other Legislative Business

The Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are set to move a motion in Lok Sabha, that "this House do agree with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on December 2," the list of business read.

Committee Reports to be Presented

Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Vivek Thakur are set to present the fifth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Nineteenth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Ministry of Railways" and the sixth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty Eighth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and delay in laying of rules/regulations".

Obituary Reference and Rajya Sabha Business

Lok Sabha will also witness an obituary reference on the passing away of former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to move a statutory resolution that the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, should be adopted in Manipur. The Parliament had enacted an Act for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

Lok Sabha to Resume Smooth Functioning

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lower House witnessed several adjournments amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Lok Sabha is expected to function smoothly from today, as in the Floor Leaders' meeting in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's room, it was decided that the House will run "smoothly without any disruption", sources said on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha will discuss the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and electoral reforms on December 9, with an all-party meeting resolving the impasse over the Opposition's demand for discussion on the ongoing SIR exercise. (ANI)