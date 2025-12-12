Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee, questioning the number of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' in her state and vowing the BJP will defeat her. His comments came after Banerjee threatened a protest over voter list removals.

Vijay Sharma Hits Out at Mamata Banerjee Over 'Infiltrators'

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks, asserting that she must first clarify how many "Bangladeshi infiltrators" were allowed into the state under her tenure.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Sharma emphasised that this time BJP will not rest until it defeats Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. "She should tell us how many Bangladeshis she has allowed to infiltrate. BJP doesn't need to send its team there; the team we already have in place is fully capable. This time, that team will not rest until it defeats Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Mamata Alleges BJP Plot to Remove Names From Voter Lists

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to do a sit-in protest if names are removed "deliberately" from the voter lists. Addressing a gathering at Krishnanagar, Nadia on Thursday, CM Mamata said, "I have not come here to seek votes. I have come here to urge you to enrol your names in the electoral list. From Delhi, the BJP is sending people to pressurise the DMs with the intent of removing 1.5 crore names from the electoral list. If any name is deliberately removed, I will do a sit-in protest. I urge you to do the same."

The West Bengal CM criticised the BJP for "terrifying" the DMs and Election officials and warned the party that they will not remain in the centre forever. "I heard that those who submitted the names of their grandfather and grandmother (during SIR process), they would be called for hearing and their names would be struck off. Each DM will be monitored by a BJP leader. Who do you think you are? How can you terrify the DMs, BDOs, and BLOs? All the agencies are working on behalf of BJP without realising that BJP won't be in power forever. You don't have to wait till 2029, BJP will not be able to complete their term," she said. (ANI)