BJP leader CT Ravi accused Congress of a 'vote theft' history, blaming them for North Karnataka's lack of development. DyCM DK Shivakumar refuted the charge, which echoes a recent fiery Lok Sabha debate between Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.

BJP Blames Congress for 'Vote Theft', North Karnataka's Neglect

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Friday targeted the Congress, alleging that the party has a long history of "vote theft" and blaming it for the developmental lag in North Karnataka. Speaking to reporters, Ravi said, "Which party has a history of vote chori? This has also been discussed in Parliament. The Congress Working Committee had nominated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the post of Prime Minister, but Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister through vote chori." Accusing the Congress of neglecting the region, he added, "It is because of Congress that North Karnataka lacks development."

Shivakumar Refutes 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims in Parliament on 'vote chori' during Jawaharlal Nehru's time, saying that Shah should have basic knowledge on the subject, further underlining that there were ballots at that time so no vote theft or manipulation could have actually occured. "Amit Shah should have basic knowledge of 'vote chori'. At that time, there were ballots, and now there are no ballots. How can there be 'chori' when there were ballots? It is uncalled for..." Shivakumar said.

Tensions Escalate in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Shah

Earlier yesterday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Amit Shah after the Union Home Minister lambasted the Congress party in his speech during the election reform debate in the Lok Sabha. "Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he claimed.

Amit Shah Defends Voter List Revision

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori".Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence. Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost.

The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn.