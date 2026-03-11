- Home
- India
- LPG Crisis in Bengaluru: Commercial Cylinders Hit Rs 4,000 on Black Market; Hotels Face Shutdown
LPG Crisis in Bengaluru: Commercial Cylinders Hit Rs 4,000 on Black Market; Hotels Face Shutdown
The ongoing war in the Middle East has messed up the supply of commercial gas cylinders in Karnataka. Now, hotels across the state, including about 30% in Bengaluru, are staring at a possible shutdown.
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
The gas crisis is hitting hotels in Delhi, Mumbai, and Odisha, too. Hotel owners across India, including in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have warned the government to solve the issue fast, or they'll have to shut shop. In Puducherry, the shortage is so bad thatthey've stopped selling tea and coffee. Meanwhile, hotels in Tamil Nadu have cut down their menus.
Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage
Following the oil crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an urgent meeting with top ministers on Tuesday. According to sources, he has instructed them to reduce the shortage of both oil and LPG on a war footing.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.