Bengaluru Hotels Face Shutdown Amid Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage

India imports 60% of its LPG, and 90% of that comes from Gulf countries like Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. This gas has to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now blocked due to the war. Plus, demand from other countries has shot up. Finding new routes is tough, expensive, and takes more time. Government sources say a 3-member committee has been set up to handle complaints from restaurant associations.