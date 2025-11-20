Kolkata Temperature Update: Winter Disappears As New Low Pressure Forms In Bay Of Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even though the effect of Cyclone Mantha has passed, the winter feel isn't lasting in Bengal. There's a chance of a new cyclonic circulation forming in the Bay of Bengal over the weekend
Kolkata Weather
Many hoped for a chilly winter in Bengal after the 'November Rain,' and it started that way. But things changed. After Cyclone Mantha, mornings are cool but days are hot. Now, there's news of a new low-pressure system.
Weather Office
According to the weather office, another cyclonic circulation may form in the Bay of Bengal over the weekend, possibly becoming a low-pressure system. This could cause cloudy skies in six coastal districts of South Bengal by late November.
Winter Update
The amount of moisture has also increased a lot. As a result, the winter feel will disappear from Bengal. According to the weather office, moisture will increase further due to the new low pressure at the start of the week. This weather will persist in Bengal until the end of November. So, there's no chance of winter for now.
Today's Temperature
It's known that today the city's max temperature will be 29°C and the min will be 19°C. Yesterday, Wednesday, Kolkata's day temperature rose above 30°C, which is higher than normal. The city's temperature on Thursday night will also be above normal.
December Weather
According to weather sources, if there are no new natural disasters, winter will return to Bengal in the first week of December. Even if not in November, the people of Bengal are set to enjoy winter in December.
