Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Threat Amid Winter Chill Issued; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The air has had a wintery feel since the last week of November. Although it feels warm during the day, the mornings are quite cool. What will the weather be like on Thursday? See the full photo gallery for details
Today's weather update
A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal may become a low-pressure area by Nov 22. It could intensify in the next 48 hours while moving west-northwest.
What will the weather be like in South Bengal?
Dry weather is across West Bengal. Light fog in South 24 Parganas. Gusty winds in Cooch Behar. Min temps rose in South Bengal but are still below normal in many areas.
When will the winter chill intensify?
Lowest temps: Sriniketan 14.6°C, Alipurduar 13.0°C, Darjeeling 7.0°C. Night temps may rise by 2°C in the next two days. No major weather alerts for the next week.
Kolkata's Weather
The sky over Kolkata and nearby areas will be mainly clear. Max and min temps are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C. From Nov 19-21, the sky will be clear. Min may drop to 19°C on Nov 22.
Rain forecast?
From Nov 23-25, partly cloudy skies with max temps of 28-29°C and min of 18-19°C. Today's max in Kolkata was 29.3°C and min was 18.8°C, with 0.0 mm rainfall.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App to stay informed anytime, anywhere.