Congress leader Karti Chidambaram announced the party will soon release its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. A shortened, postcard-sized version will also be released to capture the public's imagination, he said.

Congress Plans 'Postcard' Manifesto for TN Polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that the party will soon release its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, which the party is contesting in alliance with DMK. He said that the party will also come up with a shortened version of the manifesto, which would fit into a postcard.

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Karti Chidambaram chaired a meeting of the party's manifesto committee. The manifesto, he said, will capture the imagination of the Tamil Nadu people and will also be a blueprint for the party for the next five years. "We had a first meeting, a preliminary meeting, a free and frank meeting. We will come up with a manifesto, and we'll also come up with a shortened version of the manifesto, which I want to fit into only a postcard, which will capture the imagination of the people of Tamil Nadu and will also be a blueprint for the Congress Party to highlight in the next five years," Karti Chidambaram told reporters.

Focus on Public Input

Earlier today, Congress leader Lakshmi Ramachandran said that the party has initiated preparations for its election manifesto with a focus on public concerns. "Today we had the manifesto committee meeting. He was very clear that whatever we include in our manifesto must address issues that truly matter to people and catch the attention of voters."

She further informed that the party has constituted groups that will travel across districts to engage directly with the public and gather inputs. "We have formed groups that will travel to all districts, consulting with people directly. The district presidents of the party will arrange these meetings," she added.

Electoral Alliance and Schedule

Congress is set to contest on 28 of the 234 seats allotted in the seat-sharing pact with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)