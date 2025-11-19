- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure System Developing In Bay Of Bengal? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The winter feel has lessened in Agrahayan as South Bengal's temperature is on the rise. The Alipore Met Office said that due to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal
Kolkata Weather
Bengalis enjoyed a mild winter in Kartik, but Agrahayan has brought a change. The chill has faded, and temperatures in South Bengal are rising, interrupting the cozy weather.
Chance Of Rain
According to the Alipore Met Office, night temperatures will rise across the state from north to south in the coming days. For now, there is no chance of rain in the state.
Low Pressure
The Met Office reports a low-pressure area near the Sri Lanka coast will move west-northwest. A cyclonic circulation with it will become more defined in the next 48 hours.
Night Temperature
No rain is expected in any district. Night temperatures in North and South Bengal will rise by 2-3°C for a few days, then stabilize for the following four days.
Forecast
Kolkata will have clear skies. Wednesday's day temperature will be around 29°C, with a night temperature of about 19°C. Tuesday's minimum was 18.4°C, 1.5°C below normal.