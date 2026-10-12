Kolkata is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Monday, October 12, with warm and humid conditions prevailing through much of the day. According to the latest available forecast, the maximum temperature could reach around 32°C, while the minimum is expected to remain close to 25°C. Humidity may make it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

The morning is expected to remain relatively comfortable, but temperatures will rise as the day progresses. By afternoon, the mercury could climb to around 33°C or higher in some hourly forecasts, making outdoor activities uncomfortable.

Rain is unlikely to be a major concern for Kolkata today. However, cloud cover may change during the day, so residents should keep an eye on the latest weather updates.