Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain On Monday? Check South Bengal Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal are likely to experience mainly dry weather on Monday, October 12. With temperatures expected to reach 33°C, residents may have to deal with heat and humidity throughout the day
Kolkata Weather: Temperature to Reach 32–33°C, Will It Rain Today?
Kolkata is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Monday, October 12, with warm and humid conditions prevailing through much of the day. According to the latest available forecast, the maximum temperature could reach around 32°C, while the minimum is expected to remain close to 25°C. Humidity may make it feel warmer than the actual temperature.
The morning is expected to remain relatively comfortable, but temperatures will rise as the day progresses. By afternoon, the mercury could climb to around 33°C or higher in some hourly forecasts, making outdoor activities uncomfortable.
Rain is unlikely to be a major concern for Kolkata today. However, cloud cover may change during the day, so residents should keep an eye on the latest weather updates.
South Bengal Weather: Dry Conditions Expected Across Several Districts
Kolkata and several other districts of South Bengal are likely to experience predominantly dry weather today. Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, Nadia and Murshidabad are not currently under a significant weather warning for Monday.
With little indication of significant rainfall, heat and humidity are likely to remain the main concerns. People heading out for work, shopping or Durga Puja preparations should be prepared for warm conditions, particularly during the afternoon.
North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda, should also be monitored for local changes in weather. The absence of a weather warning does not necessarily mean that every district will remain completely rain-free.
Residents are advised to drink sufficient water, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours and carry an umbrella if needed.
Will the Weather Change Before Durga Puja? What Residents Should Know
Although dry weather is expected to dominate across much of West Bengal on Monday, residents should keep track of forecasts for the coming days. Weather conditions can change, and any developing possibility of rain will depend on subsequent updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Those planning Durga Puja shopping, pandal visits or other outdoor activities should check the latest forecast before leaving home. Keeping an eye on evening conditions may also help with planning, particularly if cloud cover increases.
For now, the main weather concern in Kolkata is the combination of warm temperatures and humidity rather than significant rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C, with some hourly forecasts indicating readings of 33–34°C. The minimum temperature is likely to remain close to 25°C.
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