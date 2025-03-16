Kolkata Weather Latest Update: When will rain bring relief from this scorching heat? Check here

Read Full Gallery

Even if not officially, there's a chance of feeling a heatwave due to the dry, hot air by the end of the week. But there's good news about rain in South Bengal! Several districts are about to be hit by Kalbaishakhi! Check out the weather forecast (Weather Update)

People are sweating even in spring (South Bengal Weather). It's hard to stand outside in the scorching sun

Many are worried about what will happen in April and May if this is the situation in March. The weather office has given a big forecast in this context

The heat has started to rise in Kolkata and the whole of South Bengal as soon as March starts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning in five districts of South Bengal. The heatwave will mainly continue in the western districts (Weather Update)

The weather will remain hot and uncomfortable in the remaining districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department had predicted a heatwave warning a long time ago.

However, the Alipore Meteorological Office has given good news. The southern soil is going to get wet very soon.

On Sunday, the sky in South Bengal will be completely clear. There is no chance of rain anywhere. The weather in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia districts will remain dry.

At the same time, a heatwave alert has been issued in some western districts. The western districts where a heatwave alert has been issued are West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum districts.

There is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms with lightning in some places of South Bengal between March 19 and 23, including Bankura, Nadia, Purulia, Birbhum, West Medinipur, Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah and two 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Since there will be scattered thunderstorms, the intensity of the storms will not be the same everywhere. There is also a possibility of sudden Kalbaishakhi in these areas.

However, the weather office has given an advance warning of more or less thunderstorms, lightning, and the possibility of Kalbaishakhi. The wind speed may be 50 to 70 kilometers per hour. ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature surging towards 40 degrees in March itself? Check HERE

Latest Videos