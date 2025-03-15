- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: After Holi, the winter chill is leaving South Bengal, and the heat is increasing. The temperature will rise in Kolkata and other districts. However, there is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Intense heat is being felt even in spring. Everyone celebrated the Holi festival in this heat
And as the joy of Holi fades, a big update about the weather has come to light. From after Holi, the winter chill will disappear from South Bengal. The warmth will increase
The heat will increase in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur
The heat will increase in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, Burdwan, and various other districts
According to the Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal. This time, the weather will change completely in North Bengal. Rain is possible in several places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong
Meanwhile, the heat will increase in South Bengal. Today, the maximum temperature in Kolkata will be 36 degrees. And the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius
The temperature is fluctuating daily. Although it is slightly cold at the beginning of the day, the heat increases as the day progresses
It is known that everyone fears the temperature may reach 40 in March. Overall, the heat is increasing after Holi. Discomfort is increasing