Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorm, rain predicted in THESE districts; Check here
Weather Update for West Bengal: Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for several districts in the state today, Saturday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also issued a Kalbaishakhi warning
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 02:25 PM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : x
Thunderstorms and rain today
Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for several districts in the state today, Saturday. The Alipore Meteorological Department has also issued a Kalbaishakhi warning.
210
Image Credit : Freepic
Location of the vortex
The Alipore Meteorological Department has reported a vortex active over Bangladesh. The vortex is located over Malda and Dinajpur.
310
Image Credit : Getty
Axis Location
An east-west axis extends from Jharkhand to central Assam. This axis passes over Gangetic West Bengal and the vortex over Bangladesh.
410
Image Credit : Getty
Water vapor influx
Due to the vortex and the axis, a large amount of water vapor is entering. As a result, the Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain in several districts of the state today, Saturday.
510
Image Credit : Getty
Rain in South Bengal
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy thunderstorms and rain in these 6 districts: Nadia, two 24 Parganas, two Medinipur, Murshidabad.
610
Image Credit : Getty
Wind speed
Strong winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour may blow in the affected districts. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and rain.
710
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rain in North Bengal
There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain with strong winds of 40-50 kilometers per hour in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar.
810
Image Credit : Getty
Possibility of Kalbaishakhi
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, Kalbaishakhi may occur in Nadia, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly. Gusty wind conditions may develop in other districts.
910
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rain in Kolkata
While several districts experienced rain on Friday, Kolkata remained dry. However, light to moderate rain is expected in Kolkata today.
1010
Image Credit : Our own
Temperature
If thunderstorms and rain occur from afternoon onwards, the temperature will drop significantly. The discomfort has reduced somewhat in the districts of South Bengal since the thunderstorms and rain on Thursday.
