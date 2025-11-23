Top ULFA-I leader Arunodoy Dohutia has surrendered to security forces. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he might be brought to Guwahati to meet the DGP, but denied any plans to take him to Delhi for investigation, refuting earlier reports.

As the top leader of a banned militant group surrenders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) heavyweight Arunodoy Dohutia may be brought to Guwahati to meet the Director General of Police (DGP).

He said that Dohutia and another ULFA-I cadre will be in Assam's Tinsukia and may come to Guwahati, but there were no plans to bring them to Delhi. "There is no plan to bring them to Delhi. They may come to Guwahati to meet the DGP," Sarma said.

Police Confirm Surrender Details

A top leader of the banned militant organisation ULFA-I on Sunday surrendered before the security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border, police said. A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that Arunodoy Dohutia, a top leader of Paresh Baruah-led ULFA (I), surrendered before a joint team of Assam Police and Assam Rifles in a remote place of the Indo-Myanmar border on Sunday morning.

"Arunodoy Dohutia, along with another ULFA (I) cadre, surrendered before the security personnel, and they deposited war-like stores," a senior police official of Assam police said.

Contradictory Reports on Further Investigation

Earlier, sources said that the top ULFA (I) leader would be taken to Delhi for further investigation.