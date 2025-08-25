- Home
The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts a new low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal, leading to continued rain and storms in the coming days. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea
Image Credit : ANI
A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coast within the next 48 hours. The Alipore Meteorological Department also forecasts rough weather in coastal areas on Monday. Strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura districts.
Image Credit : ANI
Scattered rain occurred in South Bengal, including Kolkata, from Monday morning until afternoon. The sky began to clear from the afternoon. However, amidst this, there is a forecast of adverse weather. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts the formation of another low-pressure area over the sea, which may cause further rainfall.
Image Credit : social media
A ban on fishing in the sea has been issued from August 26-28. As one low-pressure area moves away, another is expected to form, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. Therefore, there is no immediate respite from rain and storms. Despite the rain, humid weather will persist, with temperatures remaining between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, until next Saturday. Moderate to light rain is expected in all districts of South Bengal on Monday. There's no immediate relief from the rain and storms. A new low-pressure area is forming.
Image Credit : Social media
The Meteorological Department forecasts that the monsoon axis remains active, passing over Digha and Purulia. The low-pressure area that had formed over Jharkhand and adjoining areas has moved to northeast Madhya Pradesh and weakened. However, a new weather system is developing over Bengal.
