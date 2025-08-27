Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low pressure brings rainfall to THESE places; Check
A low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, but its direct impact is not being felt in West Bengal. However, rain will continue, and several districts are forecast to experience thunderstorms and strong winds
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Getty
The rain doesn't seem to stop. A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. However, the Meteorological Department has informed that its impact is not directly affecting the weather in this state. But there will be thunderstorms and strong winds.
25
Image Credit : Getty
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a special bulletin released on Tuesday stated that a vortex has formed in this area. Its impact is not being felt directly. However, the rain is not stopping. Light to moderate rain may occur in various districts during this time.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Strong winds will blow in Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Nadia today, Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in these districts. Although no alert has been issued in other districts, rain will continue.
45
Image Credit : social media
Rainstorms are expected in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Nadia on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued for all southern districts for Friday and Saturday.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts. Heavy rain is expected in Medinipur. Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Related Stories