- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall forecast in THESE places; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall forecast in THESE places; Check
Kolkata Weather: A storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rainfall. The weather department predicts heavy downpours in the next 24 hours, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in four districts
| Published : Jun 18 2025, 07:49 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Social media
Cloudy skies from morning, with dark clouds gathering in some areas.
210
Image Credit : Gemini
Monsoon has arrived, bringing rain to various districts, with varying intensity. Meanwhile, a storm has formed in the Bay of Bengal.
310
Image Credit : stockPhoto
The weather department forecasts increased rainfall in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is expected, with extremely heavy downpours in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur. Kolkata is also likely to experience heavy rain.
410
Image Credit : Meta Ai
Heavy rainfall is expected today in West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum. The sea will be rough due to the low pressure.
510
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Winds up to 60-65 kmph are expected today. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.
610
Image Credit : Pixail
Kolkata is likely to experience heavy rain today. While the temperature may not rise, humidity will cause discomfort.
710
Image Credit : social media
Intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms.
810
Image Credit : social media
Intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms.
910
Image Credit : social media
Today's temperature in the city will range from 25°C to 28°C, offering relief from the heat.
1010
Image Credit : pixal
Heavy rain is expected in North Bengal districts, increasing towards evening, along with strong winds. Residents are advised to stay alert.
Top Stories