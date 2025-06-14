Image Credit : Meta Ai

The southwest monsoon may enter some states of central and eastern India on June 14, i.e., Saturday. Favorable environment for monsoon is being created in parts of Central India and East India in the next two days. The monsoon trough may enter parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha within the next two days. India Meteorological Department has given the message. While the western part of the monsoon trough has reported favorable conditions, the India Meteorological Department has not yet made any forecast about when the eastern part will become active.