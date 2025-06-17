Kolkata Weather LATEST update: South Bengal to experience heavy rainfall; check forecast
Kolkata Weather: Monsoon has hit Nadia, South 24 Parganas, and Bardhaman districts in South Bengal. Expect heavy rainfall across South Bengal in the coming days. Kolkata's temperature has dropped to a cool 29°C
According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already entered three districts of South Bengal: Nadia, South 24 Parganas, and Bardhaman.
The days of discomfort are over, the monsoon has entered South Bengal. Within a few days, all the districts of South Bengal will be flooded with rain.
Today, the temperature in Kolkata dropped sharply, with the maximum temperature being 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum will remain within 27 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon will enter all the districts of South Bengal between today and Wednesday. In other words, monsoon will start in all districts on Wednesday.
There is a possibility of rain in all the districts of South Bengal from today.
Light to moderate rain is forecast in Kolkata from today. Light to moderate rain may occur in Kolkata every day.
Along with Kolkata, it will rain in almost all the districts of the Gangetic valley. On the other hand, there will be moderate rainfall in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.
It will rain in almost all the districts of South Bengal on Wednesday. However, there is a possibility of very heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas on this day.
There is a high chance of rain in Birbhum, Murshidabad, and West Bardhaman districts of South Bengal on June 19. There is a possibility of heavy rain in the two Dinajpurs of North Bengal.