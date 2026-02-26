A Lucknow teenager allegedly shot and killed his father with a rifle, dismembered the body over NEET exam pressure and family conflicts. To conceal the murder, he then filed a false missing person report. Investigation revealed chilling details.

A gruesome crime from Lucknow has shocked the nation, where a teenager allegedly murdered his father in a chilling sequence of events that has raised serious concerns about youth mental health and family pressures. The incident reportedly took place on February 20 at their residence in the Aashiana area, where the boy used a licensed rifle to shoot his father at close range.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the killing, the teenager allegedly dragged the body downstairs and carried out a disturbing attempt to conceal the crime. Using knives and saws, he dismembered the body and tried to dispose of it in parts, even using a plastic drum and kerosene in an effort to destroy evidence.

In an apparent attempt to mislead authorities, the accused later filed a missing person complaint, creating a false narrative to avoid suspicion. However, the truth eventually surfaced during the police investigation.

Teen's Subdued Reaction

What has further stunned investigators and the public alike is the teenager’s subdued reaction after the crime. Days later, he reportedly expressed a chilling apology, saying, “Sorry Papa… galti se ho gaya” (it happened by mistake), a statement that has intensified outrage over the brutality and lack of remorse.

Preliminary findings suggest that underlying tensions may have contributed to the incident. Reports indicate the teenager was under pressure related to NEET exam preparation and was also unhappy about being made to work at a liquor shop, despite receiving a monthly salary. These factors, combined with family conflicts, may have escalated into the fatal act.

The case has sparked widespread debate on parenting pressures, access to firearms, and the psychological well-being of young individuals, highlighting the urgent need for early intervention and mental health support systems.