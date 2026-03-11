The government held a high-level meeting with the National Shipping Board, chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal, to tackle challenges in India's shipping sector due to global issues and to review measures for strengthening maritime capacity and trade.

The government held a high-level interaction with the National Shipping Board (NSB) to address emerging challenges in India's shipping sector and review measures to strengthen maritime capacity amid evolving global geopolitical and trade dynamics, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Wednesday.

Strengthening India's Position in Global Maritime Trade

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal chaired the meeting, which brought together members of the National Shipping Board, industry leaders, maritime stakeholders and senior officials of the ministry to deliberate on operational issues and policy priorities affecting the sector. "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is steadily advancing towards becoming a major maritime power. Through strategic reforms, infrastructure expansion and close collaboration with stakeholders, we are unlocking the immense potential of the blue economy and strengthening India's position in global maritime trade," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Addressing Sectoral Challenges

During the meeting, participants discussed challenges faced by shipping industry which has been impacted by recent global geopolitical developments, supply chain management and rising operational pressures on maritime trade. The deliberations focused on identifying policy interventions to strengthen India's shipping ecosystem, enhance fleet capacity and ensure resilience in maritime logistics.

The Union Minister took note and directed the officials to prepare a roadmap to resolve them.

Aligning with National Maritime Vision

Officials said the discussions also aimed at resolving key concerns raised by industry stakeholders while aligning policy responses with the government's long-term maritime roadmap. The meeting reviewed progress under major national initiatives such as Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and Maritime India Vision 2030, which seek to expand port infrastructure, boost shipping capacity and position India as a leading global maritime hub.

Emphasising Stakeholder Collaboration

Emphasising the importance of dialogue with industry stakeholders, Sonowal highlighted the role of the National Shipping Board as a critical advisory platform for addressing sectoral issues and shaping policy direction.

The interaction was attended by Sameer Kumar Khare, IAS (retired), Chairperson of the National Shipping Board (NSB), along with other board members and representatives from the shipping industry.

Officials said the interaction underscored the government's continued efforts to ensure uninterrupted cargo movement and maintain stability across the maritime sector while addressing industry concerns. (ANI)