Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi warned that potential LPG rationing by the Centre could severely impact households and the state's tourism sector. He cited supply shortages and the Middle East crisis as potential triggers for disruption.

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh government, Jagat Singh Negi, on Wednesday expressed concern that rationing of LPG under the Essential Commodities Act could severely impact households and the tourism sector in the hill state if supply shortages continue. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi said that LPG supply is completely controlled by the Central government and any decision on rationing or restrictions could directly affect daily life across Himachal Pradesh and other states. He warned that the situation could worsen in the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and Iran, which may disrupt fuel supply chains and trigger shortages.

Impact on Households and Daily Life

"LPG is totally controlled by the Central government, and the entire supply is with them. If the rationing of essential commodities continues due to shortages, it will create serious problems. Forget about tourism first; every household kitchen will be affected. If people are unable to cook food on time, it will disrupt daily life. Children have to go to school, workers have to go to work, and if there is no food on time, how will people manage their day?" he raised questions.

Concerns for Tourism Sector

Negi further said that tourism, one of the key sectors of the hill state's economy, could also face setbacks if fuel shortages continue, as hospitality units and local businesses depend heavily on LPG and other fuels. He added that the state government is monitoring the situation closely, but the availability of LPG ultimately depends on supply decisions taken by the Centre.

Warning of Return to Traditional Methods

The minister cautioned that prolonged shortages could force people to revert to traditional cooking methods such as firewood or old stoves, which would create additional hardships for households in the region. (ANI)