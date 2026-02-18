- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Set To Rise As Winter Comes To End; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather office reports that a major weather shift could happen in the next 24 hours. From Thursday, temperatures will rise across the state, including Kolkata, signaling the end of winter
Kolkata Weather
Temperatures are below normal at dawn and night, but it doesn't feel like winter. The temperature keeps fluctuating. The weather office says a big change is coming in 24 hours.
Temperature
According to the weather department's forecast, the temperature will gradually rise from Thursday, i.e., tomorrow. Before that, today, Wednesday, the temperature will remain normal.
Forecast
From February 20, both minimum and maximum temperatures will increase. The heat will rise in all districts, including Kolkata. It's time for winter to say goodbye.
Weekend Forecast
By the weekend, Kolkata's max temp could reach 31 degrees. The Alipore weather office reports Purulia's max temp will hit 33 degrees. The city's temperature will rise on Friday.
Rain
Today, Wednesday, will be dry in Kolkata, Hooghly, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, East & West Bardhaman, Bankura, Nadia, and other districts.
South Bengal
All southern districts will have light fog in the morning, but it will clear as the day progresses. Today in Kolkata, the max temp will be 31 degrees and the min will be 19 degrees Celsius.
North Bengal
Similarly, the northern districts will be foggy today. There will be light to moderate fog. Today, the minimum temperature in Darjeeling will be 5-7 degrees. In the plains, it will be 11-15 degrees.
