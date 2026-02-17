Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Is Winter Leaving For Good? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The whimsical weather in West Bengal continues. While there's a slight chill in the early morning, it gets warmer as the day progresses. According to the Alipore weather office, there will be no major temperature change
Kolkata Weather
The weather is changing daily. A slight chill in the morning and intense heat as the day goes on. Then, it's cool again at night. This has been the weather pattern in Bengal for a few days, as if a hint of winter still lingers.
Weather Update
Habibur Rahman Biswas has given a major update on the weather. The Alipore weather office official has announced the forecast. Find out the weather details in just one click.
Rain
Sources say there's no chance of rain for now. The sky will be clear. There will be light fog in the morning, which will clear up later. This is the news from the weather office.
Weather Change
There will be no major change in temperature until next Wednesday-Thursday. The weather will remain almost the same. A cool feeling will persist at night and in the morning. This is the latest update from the Alipore weather office.
Forecast
There will be a cool feeling at night and in the morning. It will be warm during the day. The heat will intensify as the day progresses. This is the forecast from the weather office.
Weather Office
Winter's departure has more or less begun. For the next two days, the temperature will be between 12 and 14 degrees. This is the update from the weather office.
Temperature
The question now is about Kolkata's weather. Sources say today's maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 19 degrees.
