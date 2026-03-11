Former NSA MK Narayanan warned the US-Israel-Iran conflict could escalate into a serious crisis with global implications. Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran urged India to ease tensions, as the MEA confirmed two Indian nationals have died in the conflict.

Conflict Could Become 'Much More Serious': Ex-NSA

Former National Security Advisor (NSA) MK Narayanan on Wednesday warned that the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran could escalate into a serious crisis, with far-reaching implications for the global economy and security. Speaking to ANI on the situation, Narayanan said the conflict could escalate, with an uncertain duration. Iran may suffer the most, but the world could face economic and other impacts. "It has the potential to become a much more serious conflict. It is difficult to predict how a conflict will turn out. Since the United States is now playing a lead role in this conflict, I don't know how long it could last. Iran has been known for years to be willing to fight to the last person concerned. So it could be long drawn out. Iran will be the worst sufferer. But I think the rest of the world will face the implications, both economically and otherwise," he said.

India Urged to Help Diffuse Tensions

On the Iran-Israel conflict and gas prices rise, former Deputy NSA, Pankaj Saran said India should help ease tensions as the US conducts a major military campaign on Iran, urging communication channels be maintained and hoping the campaign of bombing Iran ends soon. "At this point in time, it is important that everyone, particularly in India, help to diffuse some of the tension. We are in the middle of a massive military campaign by the United States on Iran. The United States has made it very clear that they are not interested in listening to anyone or in deflecting its objectives. We have to maintain those channels of communication, and we have to hope that this entire military campaign of bombing Iran comes to a halt earlier rather than later," Saran said.

Two Indian Nationals Killed in West Asia Conflict

Earlier today, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that the two Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict. During the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia in the national capital, the MEA spokesperson reiterated that the welfare and safety of India's large diaspora in the region remain the government's "utmost priority" as the conflict continues to escalate. "As you know, we have a large diaspora in GCC countries, numbering around 10 million. The welfare of our diaspora is of utmost priority and importance to us," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Casualties Occurred on Attacked Merchant Vessels

The MEA stated that the casualties occurred when Indian nationals were aboard merchant vessels that were attacked in conflict-affected waters, adding that several Indians have also sustained injuries in the Gulf region amid the conflict, including one person hurt in Israel and another reportedly injured in Dubai. "As for the casualties, we have lost two Indian nationals, and one remains missing. We express our condolences to their families. The incidents of death and the missing person occurred when they were on merchant vessels that came under attack," Jaiswal said. "A few Indians have also been injured in the GCC region. One person was injured in Israel, and there are reports of another individual being injured in Dubai. The MEA is in regular touch with them," he added.

Background of the Escalation

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)