Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Drop Expected? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A chilly touch in the air in mid-November. Even though it's not intensely cold yet, the mornings feel quite chilly. How will the weather be on Thursday? Find out in detail
Today's Weather
As predicted, weather changed in mid-November. Temps dropped in Kolkata & west districts. More drops expected as a Bay of Bengal system weakens. Cool mornings are here.
Mercury Drop in the Metropolis
No rain in Bengal despite a system near Tamil Nadu. Cold wave in Odisha/Jharkhand. Min temp in west districts below 15°C. Winter feel to continue through the weekend.
Winter Vibe Across Bengal
Winter feel increases with temps 1-2°C below normal. Chilly mornings/nights, but warms up by day. Light fog, especially near the coast. Temps stable for 3 days.
North Bengal's Weather
Light morning fog in most North Bengal districts, heavier in hills. Fog likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, etc. Sunny, dry weather. No rain or major temp change for 3 days.
Weather in Other States
Cold wave conditions in Delhi. Warnings issued for parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The cold wave will also persist in parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and UP.