An IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport following a smoke alert in the cargo hold. The plane landed safely, and all passengers and crew were disembarked without injury. An investigation is underway.

Smoke Alert Prompts Emergency Landing

An international IndiGo flight on Monday bound for Mumbai from Dubai was forced to execute an unscheduled emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport after pilots received an alert indicating smoke in the aircraft's lower cargo hold, airport authorities said.

The flight crew responded swiftly to the mid-air warning, declaring an emergency and requesting priority landing clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajkot. Emergency response teams, including fire tenders and medical units, were immediately deployed alongside the runway as a precautionary measure. The plane touched down safely, and airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members were disembarked without injury. Standard technical checks and investigations into the cause of the cargo hold smoke alarm are currently underway.

Airport Director Confirms Safe Landing

"An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," said Diganta Borah, Airport Director, Rajkot Airport.

"Full emergency was declared at 1445, and the aircraft landed safely at 1527. All passengers have disembarked," Borah added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)