Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain to spoil Durga Puja? Check forecast here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The festive season has barely begun and rain is already playing the villain! There's a chance of bad weather in South Bengal during Puja this time. Heavy rain is forecast due to a low-pressure system
Fear of low pressure right before Puja
Kolkata Weather
Alipore Met Office warns of low pressure before Puja, possibly becoming a deep depression. It will form between Sept 25-26. Cyclonic circulations will also bring rain.
Less chance of rain on Mahalaya day
Weather office says less rain on Mahalaya. Finish Tarpan early. Thunderstorms possible in the afternoon in some areas. Expect partly cloudy skies and humidity.
South Bengal's Weather
After Mahalaya, light to moderate rain is likely in South Bengal on Mon & Tue. Rain may decrease on Sept 24-25, but a new low-pressure system will bring more rain after.
Forecast for scattered rain
Sept 26-29: Rain likely in all South Bengal districts, with heavy showers in some. Rain may increase from Navami night to Dashami, with scattered heavy falls in places.
How will North Bengal's weather be?
No heavy rain in North Bengal during Puja, just light to moderate showers. South Bengal will see light rain on Mahalaya (Sept 21), with more rain expected on Sept 22-23.
When will the amount of rain decrease?
Sept 24: Less rain, maybe light showers. Sept 26-29: Low pressure brings light to moderate rain. Sept 30-Oct 2: Rain increases in South Bengal. Less rain in North Bengal.