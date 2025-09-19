Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain forecast in North, South Bengal; Check forecast here
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Due to the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, the weather office has again forecasted rain in the state
Kolkata Weather
The calendar shows Ashwin has started, but the Bay of Bengal's cyclonic circulation is still active. The weather office has forecasted more rain. Scattered showers will continue in South Bengal, with heavy rain likely in the north. Find out today's weather.
A cyclonic circulation formed in the sea a few days ago. It's now over East Bihar and nearby areas. At 1.5 km above sea level, it's pushing a lot of moisture inland, which will cause rain.
It's reported that heavy rain may occur in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Friday. On Saturday, this is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. North Bengal may also see rain, with scattered thunderstorms.
Today, Friday, rain is likely in Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, and West Medinipur. Gusty winds may blow. Kolkata has a low chance of rain, maybe some scattered showers. The city's max temp will be 34°C and min 29°C.
An alert is in place for Saturday and Sunday in South 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. On Monday, most districts of South Bengal may see some rain.