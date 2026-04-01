Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal is set to bring more rain to the state. The Alipur Weather Department has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms for Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts
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Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather
The month of Chaitra is almost over, and the Kalbaishakhi storms have been quite active. On Monday, Kolkata and many southern districts experienced rain, with some areas getting light showers and others facing gusty winds. Tuesday's weather was no different.
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Forecast
The weather forecast for Wednesday looks pretty much the same. Several districts in South Bengal can expect thunderstorms and rain throughout the day.
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Image Credit : ANI
Low Pressure
A low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is the main reason for the expected rain. This system is pushing a lot of moisture into the state, which will likely lead to increased rainfall as the heat also gradually rises.
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Image Credit : ANI
Alert
Authorities have issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to go out to sea off the coasts of North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal because of the rain. The start of the week is expected to bring strong storms and heavy rain.
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Image Credit : ANI
Forecast
The Alipur Weather Department reports that many districts in South Bengal will see rain on Wednesday. Light to moderate showers are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, both Medinipur districts, and Jhargram. The city's maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees.
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