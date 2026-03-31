5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Warning for fishermen

The weather department has issued a special warning. There's a high risk of lightning, especially in open areas. Strong winds could break tree branches, damage kutcha houses, and ruin crops. In cities, low visibility might disrupt traffic. Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea off the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts on Tuesday, as it could get very rough. The administration is advising everyone to stay in a safe shelter during the storm.