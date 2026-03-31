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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Sky In The Morning; Thunderstorm To Hit In The Evening; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The week has kicked off with a gloomy, overcast sky, bringing a cool vibe to the weather. So, what's in store for the rest of the week? The Alipore Weather Department has a major update. Check out here
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Thunderstorms and rain likely across the state
The Alipore Weather Department has issued a warning. They say the intensity of thunderstorms and rain could increase across West Bengal on Tuesday, March 31. A special bulletin explains that good wind flow and a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal are creating the perfect storm conditions.
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Rain and lightning forecast for all districts
Weather officials report that an east-west trough is stretching from northeast Bihar to Manipur. Another trough is active from Jharkhand to Gangetic West Bengal. Because of this, almost all districts in the state have a high chance of getting rain and lightning today.
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How will the weather be in South Bengal?
Here's the update for South Bengal. On March 31, most districts will get light to moderate rain. Places like Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and Bankura might see gusty winds blowing at 50-60 km/h. Some areas could even get hailstorms.
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Heavy rain forecast for North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to see similar weather. The districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar could get heavy rain (7-11 cm) and thunderstorms. You can also expect gusty winds of 40-50 km/h and hailstorms in some of these districts.
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Warning for fishermen
The weather department has issued a special warning. There's a high risk of lightning, especially in open areas. Strong winds could break tree branches, damage kutcha houses, and ruin crops. In cities, low visibility might disrupt traffic. Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea off the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts on Tuesday, as it could get very rough. The administration is advising everyone to stay in a safe shelter during the storm.
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