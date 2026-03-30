Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued; Check Here
Kolkata Weather Update: A big weather change is coming for all of Bengal. South Bengal might see a drop in temperature right in the middle of the Chaitra month. The Alipore Met Office has forecast rain for today and a Kalbaisakhi for tomorrow
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Gloomy skies over the city from morning
Today, Monday, the sky has been overcast since the morning. The sun is peeking out now and then, but the weather feels very uncomfortable. Gusty winds are also blowing across Kolkata and nearby areas.
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Kalbaisakhi expected in Kolkata on Tuesday
The Alipore Met Office has predicted a Kalbaisakhi for Kolkata and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday. They also mentioned that scattered thunderstorms might hit South Bengal districts starting today.
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Warning issued for fishermen
The Met Office expects the gusty winds and thunderstorms to get stronger on Tuesday. Because of this, they have issued a warning for fishermen, telling them not to venture into the sea. They are strictly forbidden from going out on Tuesday.
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Thunderstorms from Monday
The Alipore Met Office has said that almost all districts in South Bengal can expect scattered, light rain from Monday to Wednesday. However, Kolkata will get its share of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
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Kalbaisakhi in Kolkata!
According to the Met Office forecast, Kolkata will experience stormy winds at 40-50 km/h tomorrow. The weather office has already issued a warning for this, along with a forecast for rain and lightning.
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Weather in neighbouring districts
Tomorrow, districts like Howrah, Hooghly, both 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum are set for heavy thunderstorms. Nadia, Murshidabad, and East Bardhaman also face a risk of storms, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km/h.
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Rough seas
The Alipore Met Office reports that gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are blowing along the North Odisha and West Bengal coast. At times, the wind speed is even crossing 60 km/h, making the sea very rough. The situation could get worse on Tuesday.
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Kolkata's temperature
There's no warning for Kolkata today, but a thunderstorm alert is in place for tomorrow. Today's minimum temperature was 26.3°C, which is 1.7°C below normal. The maximum temperature will stay around 33°C, with humidity at about 70%.
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North Bengal's weather
For now, the rough weather in North Bengal will continue. A thunderstorm warning is active from Monday to Wednesday for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar. These districts might also see heavy rain on Tuesday.
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Temperature drop in Chaitra
Thanks to these thunderstorms and gusty winds, temperatures in South Bengal districts could drop by 3-5 degrees over the next five days. On the other hand, North Bengal will see a slight rise in temperature.
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