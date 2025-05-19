Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast on Monday? Check here
Several districts in South Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Heavy rainfall is predicted in East Burdwan, while Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C
| Published : May 19 2025, 08:08 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
Weather report indicates winds of 40-50 kmph in several districts of South Bengal. Nadia, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and North 24 Parganas are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain.
210
Image Credit : Asianet News
Heavy rainfall is expected in East Burdwan. Other districts may experience scattered showers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.
310
Image Credit : Asianet News
Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Monday. Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to be 35°C, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 28°C.
410
Image Credit : Asianet News
While summer temperatures break records, Kalbaishakhi brings temporary relief with gusty winds and rain.
510
Image Credit : Asianet News
A humid morning is expected with partial cloud cover developing in the afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
610
Image Credit : Getty
The weather office predicts light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30-60 kmph in several districts, including Kolkata. Some districts may experience Kalbaishakhi conditions.
710
Image Credit : Getty
Partial cloud cover is expected in the afternoon, with thunderstorms likely in several districts of South Bengal.
810
Image Credit : Getty
Kalbaishakhi conditions and scattered hail are possible in some districts. Heavy rainfall is expected in East Burdwan.
910
Image Credit : Getty
Other districts may experience scattered showers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Monday.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Winds of 40-50 kmph are expected. Malda and Uttar Dinajpur are likely to experience thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Dakshin Dinajpur, with winds up to 40 kmph.
Top Stories