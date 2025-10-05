Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain forecast on Carnival day? Check here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Disaster strikes right after the festive season. Scattered rains have been drenching Kolkata and its suburbs since early Sunday morning. How will the weather be on Red Road for Carnival day? See the full photo gallery
Sunday's Kolkata Weather
Kolkata Weather
The Alipore Weather Office reports a cloudy to partly cloudy sky for Kolkata's Carnival on Sunday. No heavy rain is expected, but a few localized thundershowers may occur.
Rain due to low pressure
The low pressure has moved from Odisha towards Bihar, weakening on Saturday. This will bring scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to Kolkata and other districts on Sunday.
South Bengal's Weather
Sunday will see scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across all districts. Monday and Tuesday will have similar weather in some districts. Rain will decrease by Wednesday.
North Bengal's Weather
An orange alert for very heavy rain is issued for Sunday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. A yellow alert is active for North Dinajpur.
Heavy Rain Forecast
Heavy rain is forecast for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on Monday. Thundershowers are likely in most districts on Tuesday, with rain decreasing by Wednesday and Thursday.