Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Returns, Delay in Winter Chill? IMD Issues Major Alert
WB Winter Alerts: Even in the last week of November, rain is a thorn in winter's path. A forecast of rain across the state due to another low-pressure system. As a result, the weather in Bengal is changing before the intense cold sets in.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Weather Changes Again in Bengal
According to the Alipore Met Office, there's less chance of intense cold in November's last week due to a low-pressure system. This may bring light scattered rain across South Bengal.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Weather Change in South Bengal
According to the weather office, while there's no immediate rain forecast for South Bengal, fog might be an issue in the early morning. The intense chill of early November won't last.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain due to Cyclonic Circulation?
A cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to become a low-pressure area around Nov 22. It is expected to move west-northwest and intensify.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's Weather Update
Dry weather is currently prevailing across West Bengal. Light fog is seen in South 24 Parganas and gusty winds in Cooch Behar. Minimum temps have risen in South Bengal but are still below normal.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
When Will Winter Return
According to the Alipore Met Office, this weather will continue through the last week of November. The morning chill will fade as the day goes on. Intense winter is forecast to return in December.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App for accurate and timely weather updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos