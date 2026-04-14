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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued For THESE Districts of South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Finally, some good news after the crazy heat! The weather department says several districts in South Bengal might get thunderstorms and rain around Chaitra Sankranti and Poila Boishakh
Kolkata Weather
Rain Alert
Dry Areas
Poila Baisakh Weather
South Bengal
North Bengal
It's not just South Bengal; temperatures are rising in North Bengal too. But there's good news: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to get rain. These districts could see thunderstorms over the next two days.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rising Heat to Continue, Rain Relief Likely Midweek? Check Forecast
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