TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned as president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing 'misogynistic behaviour' from another MP and a lack of support from leadership, along with corruption and other issues in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.

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In a resignation letter, Dastidar said she was stepping down from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities within the party.

"After deep mental conflict and long contemplation, I am compelled to write this letter. I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities, and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life," Dastidar said.

MP Cites 'Misogynistic Behaviour' as Reason for Resignation

She said serving as Chairperson of the women's wing had been a significant chapter in her political journey. However, Dastidar alleged that during her tenure, it had not been possible to stop the "misogynistic behaviour" of another educated MP towards women MPs.

"With profound sorrow and concern, I wish to inform you that I seek relief from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, along with all other organisational posts, committees, and responsibilities within the party. During my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the misogynistic behaviour of another educated MP towards women MPs, nor has adequate cooperation or empathy been received from the higher leadership," she said.

"Remaining in such a position no longer holds meaning," she said in the letter.

Corruption and Other Incidents 'Troubled Conscience'

The TMC MP also referred to several controversies in West Bengal and within the party over the last decade, which she said had deeply disturbed her conscience.

"Over the last decade, several serious allegations and incidents concerning West Bengal and the party have deeply troubled my conscience. Corruption in ration distribution, corruption in teacher recruitment, and various financial and administrative irregularities have created deep anger and distrust among ordinary people. In addition, the unnatural death of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations of evidence tampering surrounding the incident have shaken and distressed society. I have personally felt the moral impact of these incidents very deeply," the letter stated.

"I believe that if opaque and undemocratic influences gradually dominate the organisation instead of democratic political culture, it cannot be considered beneficial for the party's ideals and traditions," she added.

Will Continue as Ordinary Party Worker

However, Dastidar clarified that she was not quitting the party and would continue to work as an ordinary worker of the All India Trinamool Congress.

"I want to state clearly that this decision is not driven by any personal grievance or resentment. Rather, I am taking this decision out of my moral responsibility toward the party, democracy, and public life. However, I am not leaving the party. As an ordinary worker of the All India Trinamool Congress, I will continue my commitment to stand beside people and work in the interest of Bengal," she said in the letter.

She requested the party leadership to accept her resignation from organisational responsibilities and relieve her of her present posts. (ANI)