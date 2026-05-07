2 5 Image Credit : Getty

What's the forecast for South Bengal?

The Met office has issued its highest alert for South Bengal districts on May 9. It predicts rain in phases for the next seven days. On May 6 and 8, districts like Bankura, both Medinipurs, both Bardhamans, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will likely see thunderstorms with winds gusting at 40-50 km/h.