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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued For Kalbaisakhi In South Bengal; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata got some much-needed relief from the heat after spells of rain since Wednesday afternoon left parts of the city waterlogged. The showers brought the temperature down across South Bengal
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Today's weather update
The Alipur Weather Office says a Kalbaishakhi is approaching, issuing an orange alert for South Bengal on May 9. A cyclonic circulation over north-east Uttar Pradesh, combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is creating perfect conditions for thunderstorms and rain across West Bengal for the next few days.
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What's the forecast for South Bengal?
The Met office has issued its highest alert for South Bengal districts on May 9. It predicts rain in phases for the next seven days. On May 6 and 8, districts like Bankura, both Medinipurs, both Bardhamans, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will likely see thunderstorms with winds gusting at 40-50 km/h.
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The Alipur Weather Office has warned that on Saturday, May 9, the storm's intensity will increase across most South Bengal districts. An Orange Alert is in place for West Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Jhargram, and West Medinipur, with winds expected to hit 50-60 km/h. Winds will slow to 30-40 km/h on May 10, with light rain likely on May 11-12.
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How's the weather in North Bengal?
North Bengal is expected to get more rain than the south today. The weather office has issued a heavy rain alert (7-11 cm) for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar on May 6. All districts in North Bengal could experience gusty winds of 40-50 km/h.
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What is the Met department saying?
While Malda and both Dinajpurs will see stronger winds, other districts will continue to get light to moderate showers. The weather department has also issued a safety advisory: stay in a safe shelter during lightning. Avoid open fields or taking cover under trees during storms and find a proper building for safety.
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